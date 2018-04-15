News

Mum takes hilarious revenge on snoozing dad

A sleep-deprived mum has taken revenge on her snoozing fiancé, who has a habit of sleeping through their newborn baby’s night feeds.

Mum-of-five Kylie Cain was infuriated that her other half Craig Richardson didn’t get up to help with little Stevie’s feed and nappy change.

As Kylie lay awake listening to the six-week-old settle down in her cot she decided to take vengeance on her snoozing plumber partner and prank him by gluing on a false nail.

mum prank

Kylie played a prank on her partner and filmed the hilarious results. Photo: Caters News

But things quickly escalated when the 29-year-old mischievous mum decided to take things one step further.

She proceeded to smother his newly manicured left index finger with nail glue and pressed it against his right nipple as he slept, snuggling into him to hold it in place while it dried.

super glue prank

She superglued a nail to his index finger and then the finger to his nipple. Photo: Caters News

The following morning a cackling Kylie filmed the moment she woke 32-year-old Craig up in the hope the prank would tweak his sleeping habits and encourage him to get up in the night.

She even demonstrated how deep he sleeps by screaming, and calling his name. He didn’t budge until she started pushing him asking him to get the baby.

He was understandably not impressed (his reaction in the video above) and ended up stuck for more than two hours.

