News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel
Mum takes hilarious revenge on snoozing dad
Mum takes hilarious revenge on snoozing dad

Parents lose it over Peppa Pig’s ‘real’ face

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

The ‘real’ face of popular children's TV character Pepper Pig has been revealed and it’s not pretty.

Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan, Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Awkward Run In With Tyga At Coachella 2018 | DR
8:27

Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan, Kylie Jenner’s Awkward Run In With Tyga At Coachella 2018 | DR
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
0:41

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
0:27

Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
0:41

Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
0:27

Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
Kylie Jenner Swoons Over Baby Stormi's Toes &amp; $1 4 MILLION 'Push Present' from Travis Scott
1:52

Kylie Jenner Swoons Over Baby Stormi's Toes & $1 4 MILLION 'Push Present' from Travis Scott
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
Camilla Cabello Spills WHO ‘Crying in the Club' is About!?!
1:39

Camilla Cabello Spills WHO ‘Crying in the Club' is About!?!
Taylor is HIDDEN in "LWYMMD" Video - Bisexual Character Coming to Riverdale DHR
9:32

Taylor is HIDDEN in "LWYMMD" Video - Bisexual Character Coming to Riverdale DHR
Taylor Swift Teases New Song? - Katy Perry Swish Swish Video! (DHR)
9:48

Taylor Swift Teases New Song? - Katy Perry Swish Swish Video! (DHR)
Selena Gomez 'Bad Liar' Music Video's Crazy Plot Line Explained And All The Hidden Easter Eggs!
1:44

Selena Gomez 'Bad Liar' Music Video's Crazy Plot Line Explained And All The Hidden Easter Eggs!
 

Parents have dubbed it ‘the stuff of nightmares’ after an illustrator shared on Twitter what Peppa Pig would look like if shown front on.

In the television series the character is only ever seen in profile, with one rosy cheek and both her eyes visible, while her body remains facing forward.

peppa pig

This is what Peppa Pig looks like on TV. Photo: Peppa Pig

peppa pig real face

What she looks like front on, according to an illustrator. Photo: twitter

But now someone has decided to get creative and draw Peppa’s rather not flattering angle and parents are shocked by the almost ‘mutant-looking’ result.

He then added colour, making it even more terrifying.


The post has attracted over 76,000 retweets and almost 700 comments, with most agreeing they will never be able to look at Peppa Pig the same again.

These are just some of the best reactions by horrified parents.







Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top