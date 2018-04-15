Parents lose it over Peppa Pig’s ‘real’ face

The ‘real’ face of popular children's TV character Pepper Pig has been revealed and it’s not pretty.

Parents have dubbed it ‘the stuff of nightmares’ after an illustrator shared on Twitter what Peppa Pig would look like if shown front on.

In the television series the character is only ever seen in profile, with one rosy cheek and both her eyes visible, while her body remains facing forward.

But now someone has decided to get creative and draw Peppa’s rather not flattering angle and parents are shocked by the almost ‘mutant-looking’ result.

He then added colour, making it even more terrifying.

The post has attracted over 76,000 retweets and almost 700 comments, with most agreeing they will never be able to look at Peppa Pig the same again.

These are just some of the best reactions by horrified parents.

There are no words...my nieces like peppa..will show them this and scare them into reality — Martin Howes (@Marty2706) April 14, 2018

@amyylogann_ the stuff that nightmares are made of — MitchellBH (@bossmangreggs) April 14, 2018

@MikePMoffatt Peppa pig is on in the waiting room we're sitting in, and I can't unsee that left face / front face / right face drawing. — enough space to tweet here (@jeremyoeg) April 10, 2018

The front face of peppa pig makes me uncomfortable. — 👑 (@qingdaopeachboy) April 10, 2018

ok this is too scary... no more peppa pig intros pic.twitter.com/GQ9wNPYBjy — DJ Doni (@DoniBobes) April 13, 2018

