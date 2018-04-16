News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents refuse to reveal gender of their toddler
Parents refuse to reveal gender of 'theyby' toddler
Parents lose it over Peppa Pig’s ‘real’ face
Parents lose it over Peppa Pig’s ‘real’ face

Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve seen a spate of warnings from worried parents who have seen their children injured by car seat accessories, or have certain seats stop their baby from breathing.

My Polyamorous Pregnancy | EXTREME LOVE
6:43

My Polyamorous Pregnancy | EXTREME LOVE
Alaskans let off fireworks to celebrate tsunami downgrade
7:07

Alaskans let off fireworks to celebrate tsunami downgrade
Expressway shut as thick smog chokes Beijing
0:59

Expressway shut as thick smog chokes Beijing
Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore and More Celebs reveal Painful Golden Globe Red Carpet Beauty Tricks
1:26

Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore and More Celebs reveal Painful Golden Globe Red Carpet Beauty Tricks
&ldquo;13 Reasons Why&rdquo; Cast Reveals Season 2 Secrets!
1:43

“13 Reasons Why” Cast Reveals Season 2 Secrets!
Who is Justin Bieber's New OFFICIAL Girlfriend?!
1:47

Who is Justin Bieber's New OFFICIAL Girlfriend?!
Star Wars: Episode VIII Title & Plot Reportedly Leaked
1:39

Star Wars: Episode VIII Title & Plot Reportedly Leaked
Japan's Mount Shinmoe Erupts for First Time in Six Years
0:32

Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts for First Time in Six Years
Khloe Kardashian PREGNANT With Tristan Thompson's Baby
1:22

Khloe Kardashian PREGNANT With Tristan Thompson's Baby
5 Clues Beyonce's Given Birth To The Twins
2:06

5 Clues Beyonce's Given Birth To The Twins
Justin Bieber Treats Ballers Actress Paola Paulin to a Very Hollywood Date Amid Romance Rumors
0:58

Justin Bieber Treats Ballers Actress Paola Paulin to a Very Hollywood Date Amid Romance Rumors
'L&amp;HH' Star Jessica Dime &amp; NBA Baller Shawne Williams Engaged: See Her Massive Diamond Ring
0:10

'L&HH' Star Jessica Dime & NBA Baller Shawne Williams Engaged: See Her Massive Diamond Ring
 

However in a disturbing video that’s gone viral, one man has decided to do away with a car seat completely, posting a video to Instagram of a tot hanging onto the steering wheel while he’s driving.

The child can be seen with its legs through the steering wheel, holding on as the driver answers his phone and continues driving.

Not only is the baby seen on the wheel, the driver also pulls out his phone. Photo: Instagram/balleralert

He even turns the wheel and spins the child completely upside down during the short clip.

With nearly 750,000 views in just a few days, most commenters were understandably outraged at the stunt.

“How the hell is this funny??” wrote one. “If his dumb ass have an accident then wtf are you idiots going to say?”

“Where is child services, this ain’t funny,” another commented.

“Why post foolishness like this on social media,” wrote a concerned viewer. “Don’t you know this is the kind of behavior that can get your kid taken away from you - start thinking before posting.”

balleralert Instagram

At one point, the baby is turned completely upside down with nothing holding them in. Photo: Instagram/balleralert

Meanwhile, others shockingly defended the man’s behaviour.

“I know it's a baby not in a car seat but, I'm also looking at the fact that he's not speeding and he's hopefully just going to the corner and back or just around the block,” wrote one. “I know I've taken AAAAALLLL off my children in my lap as babies around my freaking block.”

“My father used to do this,” added another. “The crazy things you got away with before the late 80s-90s lawsuits started.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top