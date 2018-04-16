News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, face off for Instagram likes
Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, battle for Instagram likes

Parents refuse to reveal gender of 'theyby' toddler

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s one of the first questions people typically ask after hearing of a new arrival, but parents Kyl and Brent Courtney-Myers have refused to reveal the gender of their child Zoomer – and have done for the last two years.

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner with Roses to Celebrate a Month Since Stormi's Birth
2:36

Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner with Roses to Celebrate a Month Since Stormi's Birth
This Kid Cannot Get Enough Of That Blow Dryer
0:53

This Kid Cannot Get Enough Of That Blow Dryer
Guy Breaks Lightbulb with Wooden Sword
0:33

Guy Breaks Lightbulb with Wooden Sword
Daughter Scares Dad With Confetti Cannon
1:52

Daughter Scares Dad With Confetti Cannon
Man Faints After Discovering Gender of Baby
4:13

Man Faints After Discovering Gender of Baby
Couple Throws Gender Reveal Party for Family and Friends
3:28

Couple Throws Gender Reveal Party for Family and Friends
Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig &amp; Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
0:20

Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig & Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don&rsquo;t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
5:41

Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don’t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Justin Bieber LOVES Selena Gomez's New Hair, Pink DENIES Shading Christina Aguilera DR
7:47

Justin Bieber LOVES Selena Gomez's New Hair, Pink DENIES Shading Christina Aguilera DR
This Cat is So Sincerely Done With This Dumb Toy
0:30

This Cat is So Sincerely Done With This Dumb Toy
 

Proud advocates of the Gender Creative Parenting movement, the Utah-based family are instead dedicated to raising a ‘theyby’ and using gender-neutral terms when it comes to their toddler.

“We didn’t assign a gender to Zoomer, we don’t disclose their sex to people who don’t need to know, and we use gender-neutral pronouns for Zoomer (they/them/their),” mum Kyl wrote on Instagram.

Theyby gender-neutral

Kyl and Brent are determined to raise Zoomer as gender-neutral. Photo: Instagram/raisingzoomer

“We actively work to provide Zoomer with an environment that celebrates their individuality. We expose them to all kinds of toys, clothes, colors and activities and we encourage their interests and self-expression. 

“Parenting this way has certainly reduced Zoomer’s experiences with gendered micro-aggressions and stereotypes.”

Kyl and Brent further explain their style of parenting on their Raising Zoomer blog, and how they want their child to be free from “sex segregation, sex stereotypes, and micro-aggressions” that come from gender socialisation.

Raising Zoomer

The couple refer to their child without gender specific terms. Photo: Instagram/raisingzoomer

The couple also understand that Zoomer is likely to “choose a gender by the time they are three or four” but hope by that time they will have their own chance to choose their own identity.

After sharing their story on Instagram, the couple have been subject to both support and criticism.

gender-neutral baby

The Utah-based couple have divided the internet with their parenting choices. Photo: Instagram/raisingzoomer

“How dare they make such choices for the child,” wrote one critic. “It's not all about those two the child has a right to develop into who they are, not the limiting ideas of these two.”

“Please - this is just too far now,” commented another who didn’t see eye-to-eye with the couple. “Your child is a male or a female… You cannot just decide to be another gender and I think you are setting up your child to have a lack of identity and mental health problems.”

Gender neutral Instagram Raising Zoomer

Mum Kyl wants her child to grow, explore, and eventually identify with their own gender in their own time. Photo: Instagram/raisingzoomer

However others have sided with the theyby movement.

“Whatever floats your boat and doesn’t harm your child then go for it,” wrote one on Instagram.

“There are so many kids out there dealing with abuse and neglect. To see these parents actually giving a s**t and being loving and caring makes me think haters should be focusing their energy on helping kids that don’t have the same standard of living as young Zoomer.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top