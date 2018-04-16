Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, battle for Instagram likes

While most people’s parents don’t even know what Instagram is, 15-year-old Chloe Ward’s mum, Jenna Ward, is battling it out with her to see how many followers they can amass.

Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, face off for Instagram likes

The blonde teenager and her 32-year-old mum are so serious about their Instagram game that Jenna even sleeps in a full face of makeup so she’s always picture-perfect ready.

And Chloe has such a passion for beauty and making sure her skin looks flawless, that she has a makeup stash said to be worth $3,600.

“Most people mistake Chloe for my sister and I love that,” Jenna said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Chloe always gets more likes on her selfies than me. But my pictures are improving and it's making me really push myself.”

Mum-of-two, Jenna, has 3,966 followers on Instagram, while Chloe has 4,328.

Jenna said that they are so fierce about their Instagram feed that they rarely ever post selfies together, as they have different favourite filters.

And while Jenna may be proud of her selfie game, her teenage daughter isn’t the biggest fan of her mum’s posts.

“I tell her to dress sensibly and to stop taking pictures she thinks are sexy,” Chloe said in an interview with The Sun.

“She is just so embarrassing.

“I delete her images if she looks too much like me or if too many of my friends comment on them.”

In fact, Chloe is so guarded about her social media accounts that she has even blocked Jenna from her Facebook page.

However, Jenna claims she will still post sexy photos on her Instagram account especially as she wants to show off the results of her 16 stone weight loss and her tummy tuck surgery.

