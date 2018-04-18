News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
TV hosts shocked as mum admits to favourite child
TV hosts shocked as mum admits to favourite child
Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson's baby joy
Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson's baby joy

Aussie hero jumps through window to save choking baby

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

A traumatised Australian mum has issued a warning after a man had to jump through a café window to save her baby.

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
0:41

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
Impatient Driver Gets Pulled Over by Police
0:49

Impatient Driver Gets Pulled Over by Police
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Rescue Squad Saves Dog Trapped Down 30-Foot Hole
0:48

Rescue Squad Saves Dog Trapped Down 30-Foot Hole
Nick Carter's rape accuser Melissa Schuman files police report
1:37

Nick Carter's rape accuser Melissa Schuman files police report
Overturned caravan on Cumbria's A66 after strong winds
1:05

Overturned caravan on Cumbria's A66 after strong winds
See Ya Mom And Dad, I Have New Pals! &amp; I Forgot To Put My Car In Park!
1:29

See Ya Mom And Dad, I Have New Pals! & I Forgot To Put My Car In Park!
New Footage Shows Brutal Attack at North Bondi
0:09

New Footage Shows Brutal Attack at North Bondi
Real-life Robocop patrols the mall
0:33

Real-life Robocop patrols the mall
Hugh Hefner: Drug-Resistant E. Coli Infection Contributed to Death
1:38

Hugh Hefner: Drug-Resistant E. Coli Infection Contributed to Death
 

Wagga Wagga mum Kahla Hilton was out for lunch with a friend last week when she experienced what she calls the ‘scariest’ moment of her life.

Kahla was chatting with her friend while she thought her daughter, Lukah, was munching on a Rusk cracker next to her.

Mum's warning over choking baby

An Australian mum has revealed a man jumped through an open window window to save her choking baby. Photo: Facebook/Kahla Hilton

However, the tot actually had a bead from her teething garland in her mouth.

“I quickly put my finger in the side of her mouth and got the bead out, and then I saw that she had another bead in there, half way down her throat. I started to panic, she was choking, and I froze," Kahla said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The mum said she started to scream as she watched her daughter go from pink to blue in a matter of seconds.

“People rushed from every direction of the cafe and a couple of them attempted to help. The cafe owner called emergency services as I continued to scream like an absolute crazy person. My baby was going to die, that's all I could think about,” she wrote.

Luckily for Kahla, people from all around the mall heard her loud screaming and a man ran from the carpark and through the open café window to help her and her child.

The hero man, who was ex-military, put Lukah in a downward position and began giving her blows to the back.

Teething ring beads

Kahla's baby Lukah was chewing on a teething ring. Photo: Facebook/Kahla Hilton

 “He saved my baby's life. I owe him everything,” she said.

They spent the rest of the day in the hospital doing X-rays on Lukah to make sure there was no damage.

Kahla revealed that she had actually attended a baby first aid course just weeks before the incident took place and was still unable to help her daughter.

“Before I get any negative feedback for my parenting. I have raised 2 teenagers without incident. And I'm most definitely an attentive and careful mother,” Kahla wrote.

“I don't put blame on anyone for this happening. Not at all. But I do want to slap myself silly for putting so much trust in a piece of string.

“Never again.

“Everything made with teething beads has been thrown out. And I highly recommend all parents consider doing the same.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top