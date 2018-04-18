Aussie hero jumps through window to save choking baby

A traumatised Australian mum has issued a warning after a man had to jump through a café window to save her baby.

Wagga Wagga mum Kahla Hilton was out for lunch with a friend last week when she experienced what she calls the ‘scariest’ moment of her life.

Kahla was chatting with her friend while she thought her daughter, Lukah, was munching on a Rusk cracker next to her.

However, the tot actually had a bead from her teething garland in her mouth.

“I quickly put my finger in the side of her mouth and got the bead out, and then I saw that she had another bead in there, half way down her throat. I started to panic, she was choking, and I froze," Kahla said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The mum said she started to scream as she watched her daughter go from pink to blue in a matter of seconds.

“People rushed from every direction of the cafe and a couple of them attempted to help. The cafe owner called emergency services as I continued to scream like an absolute crazy person. My baby was going to die, that's all I could think about,” she wrote.

Luckily for Kahla, people from all around the mall heard her loud screaming and a man ran from the carpark and through the open café window to help her and her child.

The hero man, who was ex-military, put Lukah in a downward position and began giving her blows to the back.

“He saved my baby's life. I owe him everything,” she said.

They spent the rest of the day in the hospital doing X-rays on Lukah to make sure there was no damage.

Kahla revealed that she had actually attended a baby first aid course just weeks before the incident took place and was still unable to help her daughter.

“Before I get any negative feedback for my parenting. I have raised 2 teenagers without incident. And I'm most definitely an attentive and careful mother,” Kahla wrote.

“I don't put blame on anyone for this happening. Not at all. But I do want to slap myself silly for putting so much trust in a piece of string.

“Never again.

“Everything made with teething beads has been thrown out. And I highly recommend all parents consider doing the same.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram