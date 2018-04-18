News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman photographs birth of own baby while in labour
Woman photographs birth of own baby while in labour
TV hosts shocked as mum admits to favourite child
TV hosts shocked as mum admits to favourite child

Student called 'disgusting' and 'fat' by bullies fights back

Nisean Lorde
Yahoo7 Be /

When Kailey Kukkola walked into the girls’ bathroom at school, she saw the cruel words scrawled across the pink washroom walls in black marker:

Sharon Stone gets a precious new French bulldog named Bandit
0:48

Sharon Stone gets a precious new French bulldog named Bandit
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
2:12

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
2:32

Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
aumovies-wolverine-funeral-clip
1:11

VIDEO: 'The Wolverine' funeral clip
 

“Kailey Kukkola is a disgusting flat, ugly slut.”

Kukkola, a student from Canada, first became aware about the hateful message after a friend of the family took a picture of it in the College Heights High School and sent it to her mother.

“I used to get bullied in elementary school but it’s never really happened this much in high school, so it’s kind of a shock,” she told Global News.

Student hits back at school bullies

Kailey Kukkola, who was called 'disgusting and ugly' fights back in most clever way. Photo: Instagram/bunniesblog

At first, Kukkola laughed it off, but when she saw the message in person, she said she simply felt sad.

“I don’t know why girls would do that to each other,” she said.

So Kukkola decided to fight back against the anonymous bully. She had the words printed on a T-shirt and wore it to class. It was her way of showing that those negative words didn’t define her.

“I just kinda wanted to almost get back at the person who did it and show that what they wrote didn’t hurt me and that I just didn’t care,” she explained.

Kaley Kukkola

Kaley decided to print the slogan on t-shirts. Photo: Facebook/Kaley Kukkola

Classmates were immediately supportive, and once she explained what was going on to school administration, they praised Kukkola for taking initiative and finding a creative way to turn something that was meant to damage her into a positive.

The cruel message has since been removed from bathroom walls and teachers have even asked Kukkola to join the peer leadership team.

Her message has been hugely inspiring to parents and students across social media:







Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top