Student called 'disgusting' and 'fat' by bullies fights back

When Kailey Kukkola walked into the girls’ bathroom at school, she saw the cruel words scrawled across the pink washroom walls in black marker:

“Kailey Kukkola is a disgusting flat, ugly slut.”

Kukkola, a student from Canada, first became aware about the hateful message after a friend of the family took a picture of it in the College Heights High School and sent it to her mother.

“I used to get bullied in elementary school but it’s never really happened this much in high school, so it’s kind of a shock,” she told Global News.

At first, Kukkola laughed it off, but when she saw the message in person, she said she simply felt sad.

“I don’t know why girls would do that to each other,” she said.

So Kukkola decided to fight back against the anonymous bully. She had the words printed on a T-shirt and wore it to class. It was her way of showing that those negative words didn’t define her.

“I just kinda wanted to almost get back at the person who did it and show that what they wrote didn’t hurt me and that I just didn’t care,” she explained.

Classmates were immediately supportive, and once she explained what was going on to school administration, they praised Kukkola for taking initiative and finding a creative way to turn something that was meant to damage her into a positive.

The cruel message has since been removed from bathroom walls and teachers have even asked Kukkola to join the peer leadership team.

Her message has been hugely inspiring to parents and students across social media:

Very inspirational. I will be sure to show this to my 10 year old daughter and 12 year old son and tell them that they too can rise above bullying. #endbullying #KaileyKukkola — Mark Sheehan (@MarkSheehan74) April 14, 2018

#KaileyKukkola is a leader, and has my respect and best wishes. — CatrionaSilcock (@CatrionaSilcock) April 13, 2018

#KaileyKukkola you are wise beyond your years. In the radio interview you mentioned the person who wrote those mean things has experienced hurt. What an amazing person you are to be able to take that high road.

Also I love the way you fought back! Brave Beautiful inside and out — Christine Ewert Hill (@cewerthill) April 14, 2018

