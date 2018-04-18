News

Woman photographs birth of own baby while in labour

Warning: There are graphic images of birth below.

A photographer mum has managed to persevere through the pain of labour to capture the first few seconds of her son’s life.

Despite having nearly ten-years of photography experience behind her, this was one shoot that no amount of training could’ve prepared Lauren Chenault for.

Resting the camera on her stomach, the 25-year-old clicked away on her camera as she pushed through the final stages of labour, capturing two stunning images of baby Kai’s first breaths.

“My family was amazed I was able to capture it, but my husband wasn’t surprised – when I put my mind to something, I make it happen,” she said.

birth photography

Lauren held the camera on her stomach during labour. Photo: Lauren Chenault/Caters News

“I couldn’t believe I actually got the shot – I took about 30 images but only two were usable.”

Hoping to have originally done it during the birth to her first-child Kailah in 2015, Lauren had to concede that such a task during her first pregnancy wouldn’t be possible as she was unsure what to expect.

However, following the news she was expecting again less than a year later, the photo-studio owner from New York was determined to make it happen.

“With my son I can prepared with my friends in there to hold my legs for me and the camera resting on my stomach,” Lauren said.

lauren chenault

Out of 30 shots she managed to capture two incredible moments. Photo: Lauren Chenault/Caters News

“This was so important to me, I think it portrays how women really are superheroes.”

The mum-of-two admits the photographs will always hold a very ‘special place’ in her life, and recently shared them to social media to celebrate Kai’s first birthday.

“It was a total adrenaline rush when everything was happening, my mind was focusing on pushing but I had to remember to click the button,” Lauren, owner of You’re My Focus photography studio, said.

labour photos

She shared the photos on social media to celebrate Kai's first birthday. Photo: Caters News

“My son is probably going to kill me when he’s older, for plastering his fresh naked face all over the internet.

“Having these photos will always hold a special place for it me – it speaks 10,000 times louder than words ever could.”

