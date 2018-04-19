Woman cops backlash after filming honest mum meltdown

In the glossy world of social media, it’s easy to believe that parenting is a piece of cake, with smiling kids playing happily, and mums with clean clothes and freshly washed hair looking rested and relaxed.

One US mum has had enough – posting a brutally honest clip of her having a breakdown in her car as her son Koa screams his lungs out in the background.

“I’m so sick of people just showing the perfect side of parenthood on social media, and today was one of the worst days I’ve had as a mum,” Sarah Van Sickle captioned her Facebook post.

“I’m tired. Mentally and emotionally drained. Feeling like a failure of a mum. Feeling beyond clueless as to why my child has the world’s worst tantrums for no reason.”

In a video that’s gone viral with nearly four million views, teary Sarah can be seen sitting in the front seat of her car while Koa loses it in the back.

"This is just a video for all the mums who feel like they're crazy people when their kids have gone crazy," she says to the camera.

"He is hoarse from screaming bloody murder for the last 40 minutes and he did it yesterday and the day before.

“He bashed his head on the ground and has bruises on his head."

Sarah can be seen getting increasingly upset as she explains how she “feels like a failure as a parent”.

“Somebody please tell me this is normal to feel so frustrated and so guilty at the same time,” she says. “Yes we put up cute pictures of our kids… but this is real life. This is mum life.”

While countless other parents were quick to chime in with messages of support, others have blasted the Tennessee mum for her brutally honest take on motherhood.

“A child that bangs his head is often in pain,” wrote one. “Think headache. Look at his diet. He is unhappy about something, it’s your job to find out what that is.”

“It’s not all about you,” added another. “Now turn your camera off of yourself and figure out what your child needs.”

Despite the haters, Sarah has no regrets about posting her video, and wants other people to share their “honest horror stories”.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out,” she wrote in a follow up post.

“Most of them are so supportive and kind and uplifting, and I can’t thank you enough for that.”

