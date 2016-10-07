Pierce Brosnan shocks fans by reprising James Bond role!

Pierce Brosnan sent fans into a frenzy on social media when he reprised his James Bond role in a new advert for Indian breath freshener brand, Pan Bahar.

Dressed in a dapper tuxedo and sporting a bold salt and pepper moustache, the Hollywood star looked virtually unrecognisable - with him saying at the end: "Class never goes out of style."

However, the 60-second advertisement was severely mocked on social media - with one commenting: "I'm shaken and stirred !!!"

Pierce Brosnan in new ad. Source: YouTube More

"When your #LicenceToKill expires, but you still have bills to pay @PierceBrosnan #PanBahar #JamesBond #OldIsGold," teased another.

"All of us looking at that Pan Masala Ad laughing," added one Twitter follower. "#PierceBrosnan looking at his Million Dollar cheque and also laughing."

Although some were quick to praise the video, as one fan wrote: "Loving the new #PanBahar ad featuring the overtly classy #PierceBrosnan."

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 1995 movie Golden Eye. Source: Getty More

RELATED: Margot Robbie tipped to be the next Bond girl

RELATED: Will Chris Hemsworth be the next Bond?

"It's about time to try some pan Bahar now! :D #PierceBrosnan #PanBahar," another shared.

Pan Bahar is a mixture of betel nut and spices and sometimes tobacco which is meant to refresh palates and help with digestion.

Pierce was the fifth actor to play James Bond, and appeared in four films as the British secret agent from 1994 to 2005.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

- This story originally appeared on Yahoo UK