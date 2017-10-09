Bardot's Chantelle: 'I stole from Sophie'

Former Bardot member Chantelle Barry has finally revealed the real reason she quit the Popstars girl band in 2000, and it has something to do with fellow member and now Australia's Bachelorette, Sophie Monk.

Speaking to Woman's Day magazine, the 37-year-old admits she stole from Sophie back in the day, and when management found out, she was shown the door with some "hush money" and a promise of a solo contract in the future.

"Sophie left her $100 weekly allowance in an envelope in my bedroom and I intended to return it on the weekend - we had plans to go to a gig together," she tells the publication.

Former Bardot member Chantelle Barry (L) has finally revealed the real reason she quit Popstars girl band in 2000, and it has something to do with fellow member and now Australia's Bachelorette, Sophie Monk (R). Source: Getty More

"In a moment of stupidity, being a teenager and thinking a pair of shoes was more important than the friendship I had with Sophie, I decided to keep her money for myself."

Chantelle says Sophie soon found out about it, but was more than happy to forgive her right away.

But the consequences were much bigger, with the media finding out and Chantelle soon encouraged "to sign a release agreement" and leave the group.

Chantelle was part of the original Bardot band alongside Sophie as well as Belinda Chapple, Sally Polihronas and Katie Underwood. Source: Popstars More

She says she never heard from the band or the record label again, and in 2001 packed her bags and moved to the US in the bid of forging an international showbiz career.

RELATED: Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction

RELATED: Did Sophie Monk fly to Thailand to escape Jarrod?

She's gone on to star in popular television dramas 90210 and Entourage, and released two albums.

As for what Sophie's now up to, well the whole of Australia have their eyes on the blonde bombshell as she stars as Australia's third Bachelorette on the Channel Ten reality dating show.

After it was discovered that Chantelle had stolen from Sophie, she was shown the door and Tiffani Wood was called in to replace her in the band. Source: Getty More

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram