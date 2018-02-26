Customers baffled by 'misleading' sign in department store

A customer has posted an image to Reddit, showing a sign fail in one of the UK’s biggest department stores.

The man, who goes by the name, beaverplum on the social media site, was in low-cost shop Primark in Newcastle when he just had to take a photo of a sign on the roof.

He posted it to Reddit, alongside the caption: “Imagine my disappointment after following this sign in Primark”.

A man has posted an image to Reddit of a hilarious sign. Photo: YouTube More

The sign in question which is aimed at customer who are taking the escalator down to the ground floor, reads: ‘This way to Mens lingerie”.

While it’s obvious that the men’s section is downstairs by the signs, there isn’t exactly a clear distinction between the two words, leading many to believe there could be men’s lingerie down there as well.

The man prompted an avalanche of responses from Reddit users, who found the sign hilarious.

“Tried going down there, ended up in a time warp,” one person quipped.

“Disappointment is a common feeling in Primark,” another person said.

“I always preferred Victor’s Secret,” a person commented.

This is the sign in question. Photo: Reddit/Imgur More

Others instantly knew exactly where the shop in question was, with one man even posting his own image of the sign.

“I took this exact photo ages ago with intent of putting it on Reddit and never did lol,” he said.

“That's the Newcastle store,” another person said.

“Yeah I always point it out to my gf when we go down there in Newcastle,” a man said.

