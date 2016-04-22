Prince was "more ill than he led on"





Just like the rest of the world, members of Prince's back up band Revolution are reeling over news the legend has died at age 57.

Prince's keyboard player Matt Fink told RadarOnline.com that although he is in shock he has known for years that the singer struggled with health issues.

“I don’t know what’s happened, but the only thing I could think of is that he was more ill with something than he was letting on,” Fink, Prince’s backing band for much of the 1980s, told Radar.

Matt Fink. Photo: Future Youth Records More

“I can’t believe it was flu related,” he insisted, adding that when he heard Prince’s reps excuse for why his plane made an emergency landing last week, he didn't believe it.

“At that time, I speculated it was not good,” he said. “But I was glad he was well. I assumed he was fine, that he was healing.”

Prince. Photo: Getty More

“He told me he had a heart murmur as well,” he claimed. “But we never discussed it.”