Diana's wedding day snub to the Queen

It’s hard to imagine how much pressure Diana was feeling in the lead up to her wedding day.

She had just turned 20, and was about to have millions of eyes scrutinising every detail of her special day; from the length of her train, to the style of her hair.

Add in that she was fiercely suspicious of her soon to be husband’s relationship with his ex Camilla Parker-Bowles, and that she was in the throes of a dangerous battle with bulimia, and it’s a wonder the late princess made it down the aisle at all.

Diana made a statement with the tiara she chose to wear on her wedding day.

But she did, and she chose to do so while wearing her grandmother’s tiara.

Interestingly, it wasn’t what the Queen had originally envisioned for her daughter in law. She had reportedly lent Diana the heirloom Lover’s Knot tiara that belonged to Queen Mary, for her wedding day, but Diana wasn’t keen.

Instead she had her heart set on the floral shaped, diamond and silver tiara from her own family collection, and could not be persuaded otherwise.

The diamond and silver piece had been in her family for over 60 years.

The Queen had leant her another heirloom tiara but Diana din't wear it.

The design had already been worn by both her older sisters on their wedding days and was a special reminder of where she came from.

The Queen later gifted Diana a pearl tiara to celebrate her marriage, and the princess wore it on many occasions before her separation with Charles.