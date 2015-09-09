Richard Branson: 'Three hour flight from London to Australia'

Sir Richard Branson has big plans for the future of travel and they include flying from Australia to London in just three hours.

Touching down in Australia this week, the Virgin founder said the only way to improve the passenger experience in the air is to go faster and have less impact on the environment.

As good as his word, over $3 billion has been pledged to fight global warming. The Virgin boss said he would commit all profits from his travel firms, such as airline Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Trains, over the next 10 years.

"We must rapidly wean ourselves off our dependence on coal and fossil fuels," Sir Richard said. The funds will be invested in schemes to develop new renewable energy technologies, through an investment unit called Virgin Fuels.

“We do hope to one day fly Australia to London in two to three hours,” said Sir Richard, whose Virgin Galactic is developing aircraft for space flight.

Although faster flights would mean “fewer films”, Sir Richard admitted greater speed was desirable for many passengers, himself included.

“I’d definitely come to Australia more often if I could do it within two to three hours,” he said.

The businessman - who's paid a visit to chef Luke Mangan's Mojo tapas bar on Tuesday to judge a food competition - puts great emphasis on service on board the Virgin aircraft and presentation is key.

"Half the beauty of food is the presentation. Your food might taste just the same, but if it looks like someone has just thrown up on your plate, you're not going to give it a try."



