Ryan Reynolds: I'm done with playing comic book characters









Our favourite Canadian export, Ryan Reynolds, reckons Deadpool will be the last comic book character he plays.

"I’ve done it, I’ve played that kind of character, and it’s time for someone else to do it," he explains.

"I feel Deadpool is something I’ve wanted to do forever, so it does to a certain degree feel a bit like a homecoming to me."

He did, however, mention he would be keen for an X-Men x Deadpool crossover.

"The studio has been surprisingly alright with all our X-Men and Wolverine references," he says.

"I find you can always take the piss out of someone as long as the subtext is you’re taking the piss out of yourself, too."

He added: "There are certain characters within the Deadpool universe that I feel could work for a future movie. I guess I could be so bold as to say that Cable (from X-Men) is one of the core group of Deadpool guys that I’d love to see brought to the screen."

Ahem, listen up, studio execs.

The 39-year-old star also joked about what it was like losing his looks to play the antihero.

"There was a comic where it said he looks like a cross between Ryan Reynolds and a Shar Pei. [laughs]"