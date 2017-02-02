Sam's man moving in?

Sam Frost has always been a private person, so stepping out with rumoured new beau Dave Bashford means it must be serious!
Sam showed off her bearded hunk on Australia Day, getting cosy with Dave without a care in the world if people were watching or not.
The 27-year-old and the navy diver were snapped hanging out together with a bunch of mates at Parsley Bay park in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.
Sam went for a casual do, sporting a baggy white singlet and ripped black jeans. Dave on the other hand opted for nothing more than a pair of black board shorts and a backwards cap.
Dave didn’t hold back from showing Sam how he felt, leaning in close to tell her things and subtly putting his hand on her knee.
Despite calling it quits with ex Sasha Mielczarek just over a month ago, Sam seemed to love the attention, constantly beaming smiles at Dave and wrapping her arms around his tattooed torso whenever she got the chance.
"The booze was flowing and the touching intensified,” an eyewitness told OK! magazine on Thursday.
At one point they even leaned in and grabbed each other's hands to made a pinky promise. Perhaps it was a pact to keep their new relationship under wraps!
Sam seemed very comfortable with Dave and wandered off with him away from the party at one point.
A friend of Sam’s told the mag it’s not only Dave’s good looks and charm that’s got her wrapped around his finger: “He doesn't care about any of the celebrity crap and that suits Sam at the moment, after splitting from Sasha, who was fame-hungry.”
Dave seems like the perfect man for Sam right now, who is still struggling to cope with losing Sasha after 18 months of dating and her job at Nova.
“They're spending so much time together… He’s basically moved in!” an insider told OK!
It seems like the pair are keen to keep their romance on the down-low, despite the Bachelorette’s reps denying he’s her new man, telling Be "It’s not Sam’s boyfriend, he’s a mate of Sam’s.”
It comes after a source claimed to NW magazine that Sam and Bondi boy Dave were "all over each other," during the outing.
Pictured laughing and joking together on the grass, before strolling arm-in-arm, the Aussie hottie and the reality star are both pals of Sam's former housemate Sarah-Mae Amey.
The source alleged that their friendship had turned to something more when Sam took a post-split trip to Bali and bumped into Dave, who was travelling around Asia.
"Sam's been telling friends Dave's hilarious and a legend," claimed the insider.
