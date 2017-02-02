Sam's man moving in?

Sam Frost has always been a private person, so stepping out with rumoured new beau Dave Bashford means it must be serious!

Sam showed off her bearded hunk on Australia Day, getting cosy with Dave without a care in the world if people were watching or not.

Is that his hand on her knee? Photo: Diimex More

The pair looked very very close at Parsley Bay on Australia Day. Photo: Diimex More

The 27-year-old and the navy diver were snapped hanging out together with a bunch of mates at Parsley Bay park in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Sam went for a casual do, sporting a baggy white singlet and ripped black jeans. Dave on the other hand opted for nothing more than a pair of black board shorts and a backwards cap.

They took a stroll around the park together. Photo: Diimex More

Oooo! Where are you two going? Photo: Diimex More