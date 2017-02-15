Scarlett: ‘Monogamy isn’t natural’

She split from her husband of two-years Romain Dauriac just weeks ago, now Scarlett Johansson has come out saying she thinks monogamy is "not a natural thing.”
Reflecting on her marriage and love life, the Match Point actress told Playboy magazine while she thinks marriage is “very romantic,” it’s also “a lot of work.”
"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person,” she said, adding that she “might be skewered” for making such a controversial statement.
Nevertheless, the blonde beauty went on to say: “I think it's work. It's a lot of work.
"And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing."
The Avengers star opened up about the age-old tradition in an interview for the mag’s March/April issue, which seems to have been conducted prior to reports that she and Romain have been living apart since last year.
According to a previous People magazine report, the couple, who share two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, separated last August.
Scarlett first went public with Romain in October 2012, with the pair getting engaged 12 months later and tying the knot in 2014.
Before that, the Under the Skin star was married to actor Ryan Reynolds for two years before splitting in 2010. The Deadpool star is now married to actress Blake Lively and has two children with her.
Despite her failed marriages, Scarlett said she has "a lot of respect for" the tradition but it involves a lot more than just saying "I do.”
"I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it's a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it.
“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it's the same is lying," she said. “It changes things.
“I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I'll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it's different, and it always is. It is,” she said.
She also explained why she felt marriage between her and the French journalist changed things:
"I had a baby, and also my husband was coming from another country and becoming a citizen of this country. It was a huge transition for both of us, and certainly for him moving here, committing to the States.
“But I think my husband has embraced America, and New York in particular, in this really endearing way."
After they got engaged, Scarlett moved to Paris to be with her man, and gushed to People that, “I love his brain more than anything... he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”
However, Romain’s close pals said it was a pairing that was destined to fail.
"I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me," an insider said.
"They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”
