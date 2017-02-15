Scarlett: ‘Monogamy isn’t natural’

She split from her husband of two-years Romain Dauriac just weeks ago, now Scarlett Johansson has come out saying she thinks monogamy is "not a natural thing.”

Reflecting on her marriage and love life, the Match Point actress told Playboy magazine while she thinks marriage is “very romantic,” it’s also “a lot of work.”

"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person,” she said, adding that she “might be skewered” for making such a controversial statement.

Nevertheless, the blonde beauty went on to say: “I think it's work. It's a lot of work.

"And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing."

Scarlett and Romain announced their split late January. Photo: Getty Images

The Avengers star opened up about the age-old tradition in an interview for the mag’s March/April issue, which seems to have been conducted prior to reports that she and Romain have been living apart since last year.

According to a previous People magazine report, the couple, who share two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, separated last August.

Scarlett first went public with Romain in October 2012, with the pair getting engaged 12 months later and tying the knot in 2014.

Before that, the Under the Skin star was married to actor Ryan Reynolds for two years before splitting in 2010. The Deadpool star is now married to actress Blake Lively and has two children with her.

Scarlett was married to Ryan from 2008-2010. Photo: Getty Images