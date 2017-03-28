Scarlett on 'devastating' nude pic hack

Celebs have long been the target of opportunistic hackers, and actress Scarlett Johansson has spoken out about her own experiences.

In September 2011, the star was the victim of a hacker who leaked several private images from her mobile phone.

At the time, Scarlett brushed off the scandal, saying to Vanity Fair in a November 2011 interview, “I know my best angles.”

Scarlett has spoken out about her experience with phone hacking.

“They were sent to my [now ex] husband [Ryan Reynolds],” she continued. “There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like I was shooting a porno. Although there’s nothing wrong with that either.”

But during an interview with shock jock Howard Stern this week, the star sings a less carefree tune, telling him how devastated she felt at the time.



“It was absolutely shocking,” she confessed. “As a woman, I felt like it’s such a degrading and awful thing to have to go through that.”

Scarlett admitted in 2011 that the pics were taken for her husband at the time, Ryan Reynolds (pictured together in 2010).

The mother-of-one went on to share that “the person who hacked into my email account was also impersonating me and trying to get pictures of other people through it.”

“It feels particularly invasive when you are in the public eye and you’re like, ‘What else can I give you?’” she added.

The star, currently promoting her new film Ghost in the Shell, issued a warning to all the women listening.

The actress called the invasion of her privacy

“It’s not that hard [to have your phone hacked]. It’s a low-level hacking thing - we’re not talking about the dark web here.”