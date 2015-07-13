Self-confessed 'fisho' Matthew Hayden on the Northern Territory

We caught up with Matthew Hayden after a trip to the Top End. He shares his fishing and travel insights from years on the road.
What is your favourite part about the NT?
Through my cricketing career I’ve had the privilege of visiting many different countries and experiencing some incredible cultures. But the truth is that nothing compares to our own backyard, especially the beauty of the Northern Territory. From the vast blue billabongs teeming with wildlife in the Top End to the iconic red deserts and fiery sunsets of the Red Centre, there’s not too many destinations in the world with such raw beauty.
As a passionate fisho and cook, The Territory is one of my favourite places to visit as it has an endless supply of fishing hotspots that are both bountiful and beautiful! Spending the day out in the water fishing with the family is one of my favourite things to do. It’s such a thrilling experience for the kids and then to head home at the end of the day and cook up a feast is a pretty spectacular. I’m very honoured to be a Mate of the Territory which allows me to experience everything the NT has to offer.
Is the Top End the best place for Barra fishing?
The Barra fishing in the Northern Territory is world-class. The Top End is prime Barra-catching territory and in the wet season, you can find a Barra bonanza in places like Darwin Harbour, just amongst the estuaries and mangrove creeks. With the monsoon season approaching, the billabongs and inland waterways during the build-up are perfect for catching freshwater Barra.
The open sea and large networks of waterways mean enthusiastic fishos can enjoy a range of fishing destinations across the NT – and it’s not just about the Barra. The Top End is also home to a huge range of other great sport and reef fish, including Queenies, Spanish Mackerel, Thread-fin Salmon, Coral Trout and Golden Snapper, just to name a few.
But you know, what makes the Top End the best place for fishing is more than just plentiful Barra – it’s the experience of being immersed in some of the world’s most pristine wilderness and wildlife regions. It’s such a beautiful and peaceful experience that your day-to-day worries just melt away. That’s why the Top End is one of my favourite places to cast a line.
Do you always eat what you catch?
Not always, if I do decide to keep a few fish I always make sure it meets correct sizing requirements. Sustainability practices are so important to follow, by keeping to the rules and regulations so future generations can enjoy fishing too.
However, when I do take something home to cook-up, the ‘catch and cook’ approach is definitely the way to go! I’m a passionate cook and I really enjoy whipping up beautiful meals for my family and friends. During my most recent trip to the NT as a Mate of the Territory, we spent the day with Darwin Barr and Crab and after catching a few large muddies, I cooked them up for the crew on the beach in Darwin. You can find the recipe for my Coconut Chili Mud Crab Curry here.
What is the worst thing that has ever happened to you on your travels?
In the days when smoking was still allowed on all flights I was once stuck on board a plane, on the tarmac unable to get off for eight straight hours in Hong Kong Airport. Safe to say as a professional athlete passive smoking in a confined environment wasn't my most memorable trip.
Do you wish you could take part in Million Dollar Fish? If so, who would you take with you on the fishing adventure?
Due to my connection to the Tiwi Islands through the ‘Hayden Reynolds Tiwi Project’ I’m fortunate enough to do a spot of fishing in the Top End every so often, so I know first-hand what an amazing experience it is. If I could take part in Million Dollar Fish, I’d definitely do so, but not necessarily to land the prize! I’d just go because I’m a passionate fisho and I’d love other Aussies to discover what it’s like to go fishing in the Northern Territory; it really is an unrivaled experience. I’d encourage everyone to Do the NT and cast their own line – no matter what your level of experience.
I would take my three children, Grace, Joshua and Thomas because they really need to see the Northern Territory in all its spectacular glory during the build up to the wet season.
Do you miss all the travel since retiring from cricket or do you get to enjoy it more?
I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences I had whilst playing cricket, travelling to different corners of the globe and getting the opportunity to experience various cultures. While I loved travelling when I played (India is now a second home), travelling for me now is a totally different experience. When I was playing for Australia, although I had time off to go fishing or surfing, there was always a pressure there – which comes with any sport when you’re playing at that level. So now when I travel it’s usually with the family and I can definitely relax a lot more. I will say though the travelling I’ve done throughout my career has really made me appreciate my own backyard and the beauty of Australia as a world-class holiday destination.
Is giving back to the community an important part of your travelling?
I genuinely believe that travel should always be meaningful, or part of a larger purpose, whether that purpose is simply to connect with your fellow man or to help him. In the Northern Territory, I have a deep connection with the Tiwi Islands and its people through the ‘Hayden Reynolds Tiwi Project’ based at the Tiwi College. The project is a community based learning program providing quality education and fostering the aspirations of young Tiwi people, their families and also the wider business community. The Tiwi Islands have given me so much – it is the least I can do to give something back in return.
Where was the best place you ever visited?
They say in life, "home is where a man is prepared to die", for me I can never be grateful enough for what North Stradbroke Island located in Queensland's South East corner has done for my family and I. It wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if one day the seamlessly operated Vehicular Ferry which services the 2500 residence of the Island is booked but only one way.
If you could go anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
If I could jump on a plane right now, I would book a ticket t... ah man too many places. Travel is so addictive and I have come to appreciate the fact that really you need more than one lifetime to see everything which is out there. I have also learnt to be extremely grateful for all the amazing opportunities life has presented so far. The word blessed comes to mind!
What is your number one travel tip?
If you’re travelling to the NT to take part in Million Dollar Fish, my number one tip would be to book a tour with the experts. Whether it’s an all-day fishing charter, a heli-fish adventure or a half-day fishing tour, engaging the experts is definitely the way to go. The local fishos really know their stuff, the best places to fish and the best time to go hunting for that big Barra! When I was up in Darwin last month, I had a great day out charter fishing with Barefoot Fishing Safaris and a spectacular day out heli fishing with the team at Heli-fish. Both guides were great to work with, supplied all of our equipment and gave me some great tips on fishing in the Top End!
