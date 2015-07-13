Self-confessed 'fisho' Matthew Hayden on the Northern Territory

We caught up with Matthew Hayden after a trip to the Top End. He shares his fishing and travel insights from years on the road.

What is your favourite part about the NT?

Through my cricketing career I’ve had the privilege of visiting many different countries and experiencing some incredible cultures. But the truth is that nothing compares to our own backyard, especially the beauty of the Northern Territory. From the vast blue billabongs teeming with wildlife in the Top End to the iconic red deserts and fiery sunsets of the Red Centre, there’s not too many destinations in the world with such raw beauty.







As a passionate fisho and cook, The Territory is one of my favourite places to visit as it has an endless supply of fishing hotspots that are both bountiful and beautiful! Spending the day out in the water fishing with the family is one of my favourite things to do. It’s such a thrilling experience for the kids and then to head home at the end of the day and cook up a feast is a pretty spectacular. I’m very honoured to be a Mate of the Territory which allows me to experience everything the NT has to offer.

Is the Top End the best place for Barra fishing?

The Barra fishing in the Northern Territory is world-class. The Top End is prime Barra-catching territory and in the wet season, you can find a Barra bonanza in places like Darwin Harbour, just amongst the estuaries and mangrove creeks. With the monsoon season approaching, the billabongs and inland waterways during the build-up are perfect for catching freshwater Barra.

The open sea and large networks of waterways mean enthusiastic fishos can enjoy a range of fishing destinations across the NT – and it’s not just about the Barra. The Top End is also home to a huge range of other great sport and reef fish, including Queenies, Spanish Mackerel, Thread-fin Salmon, Coral Trout and Golden Snapper, just to name a few.

But you know, what makes the Top End the best place for fishing is more than just plentiful Barra – it’s the experience of being immersed in some of the world’s most pristine wilderness and wildlife regions. It’s such a beautiful and peaceful experience that your day-to-day worries just melt away. That’s why the Top End is one of my favourite places to cast a line.

Out and about scouting Barra. Photo: Tourism NT More

Do you always eat what you catch?

Not always, if I do decide to keep a few fish I always make sure it meets correct sizing requirements. Sustainability practices are so important to follow, by keeping to the rules and regulations so future generations can enjoy fishing too.

However, when I do take something home to cook-up, the ‘catch and cook’ approach is definitely the way to go! I’m a passionate cook and I really enjoy whipping up beautiful meals for my family and friends. During my most recent trip to the NT as a Mate of the Territory, we spent the day with Darwin Barr and Crab and after catching a few large muddies, I cooked them up for the crew on the beach in Darwin. You can find the recipe for my Coconut Chili Mud Crab Curry here.

What is the worst thing that has ever happened to you on your travels?

In the days when smoking was still allowed on all flights I was once stuck on board a plane, on the tarmac unable to get off for eight straight hours in Hong Kong Airport. Safe to say as a professional athlete passive smoking in a confined environment wasn't my most memorable trip.