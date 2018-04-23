The beauty product bought every three seconds

We’re not going to lie, we’re suckers for following the crowd and trying out hyped-up products.

So, needless to say our ears pricked up when we heard that this brand sells once every three seconds around the world.

The brand in question is called Foreo, which specialises in technology-driven products, like the now famous Luna cleansing brush.

There's a Sephora brand that's sold once every three seconds. Photo: Getty Images More

Foreo is known for it's technology-driven beauty products. Photo: Supplied More

According to Sephora, where the brand is sold in Australia, the Foreo brand was sold once every three seconds in 2017.

The brand started by releasing the cleansing brush but has since branched out to include toothbrushes, blue light pens and eye massagers.

Foreo even has a range of toothbrushes. Photo: Supplied More

And eye massagers. Photo: Supplied More

They even just released a UFO product, which needless to say had everybody confused.

The $395 product is a ‘complete facial treatment’ with uses LED light therapy combined with UFO face masks.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram