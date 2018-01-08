Sharon Stone, 59, stuns in sheer, skintight gown

Sharon Stone proved she is still a stone cold fox on Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes. The actress attended the event to present Best Supporting Actress in a Series/Limited Series/TV Movie, but she stole the show when she stepped onto the stage.

Stone dropped jaws in a skintight floor-length mermaid gown with very daring cutouts.

The dress had a neckline that plunged down to her waist, and lining the neckline were triangular cutouts with strips of fabric stretched across them. The cutouts extended from her collarbone down to her hips, putting her chest and stomach on full display.

It’s pretty obvious why she’d choose such a revealing gown — her body seems to defy age and gravity.

The dress contradicted its sheer nature with a high collar and capped sleeves.

Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato is responsible for the frock, which Stone paired with chunky geometric earrings. Her slicked back hair had a lot of height, elongating her already lithe frame even more.

Stone is turning 60 in two months, and with this daring dress she proved that beauty and style are ageless. She also proved that she’s just as fiery as ever, and age won’t slow her down, at least when it comes to flaunting her figure.

The internet is equally blown away by her look.

How old is Sharon Stone again??? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lwHuuvnJwb — Ask Black Julie (@BlackJulieKnows) January 8, 2018

Ok joking aside SHARON STONE LOOKS AMAZING AT ALMOST 60! WOW #goldenglobes #sharonstone pic.twitter.com/vhINqsJD9j — 🌟Southern Girl 🌟 (@SouthernGirl_74) January 8, 2018

The older actresses are killing it with the fashion like did you see #SharonStone — Adrian Ptacnik (@adrianomarsiano) January 8, 2018

#SharonStone is giving everyone a run for their money in that dress. — maritza (@Maritza_Cabezas) January 8, 2018

