Snake Regurgitates Another Live Snake in Newton, Texas

Texas resident Christopher Reynolds captured the moment a snake regurgitated another living snake in Newton, Texas, on May 28.

Reynolds was leaving the home of his mother when he and his wife spotted the snake. Initially, the couple thought the snake was deceased and Reynolds grabbed his Canon 77D DLSR to take pictures of the animal.

To their surprise, the snake was actually living and after a few moments, they realized there was something in the snake’s mouth. Reynolds then turned the video on in his camera, at his wife’s suggestion, and filmed as the snake regurgitated another living snake. Credit: Christopher Reynolds via Storyful