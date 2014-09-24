So you think you’re an amateur photographer...

My photos can be a bit arbitrary. From snapping abstract patterns at the Kings Cross terminal to shooting blades of grass in the sand, my artistic liberty is a solid 8 out of 10 on the misguided bravado scale.
So when I was offered a chance to take part in a photography workshop in Hamilton Island, my self-awareness dutifully egged me on in its direction.
No sooner had I arrived at the airport than the realisation that this was no amateur affair started to seep in. Here I found myself amidst shutterbugs who had flown in from near and far, carrying expensive equipments and robust opinions on mirrorless cameras vs DSLRs.
I later discovered that over its 11-year lifespan, the Nikon I am Away photography workshop had become something of an institution in the little resort Island. The course itself is run by Australian Grand Masters of Photography David Oliver and Peter Eastway, with additional support from technical expert Bruce Pottinger and renowned wedding photographer Claire Oliver -- all very affable characters with a finely tuned sense of camaraderie.
We get into the thick of it fairly quickly as the four-day workshop kicks off with some heavy-duty low down on camera equipment and techniques, covering everything from shutter speed and aperture size to hyperfocal focusing and histograms.
Photo: Megha Kehar
Next morning, we ferry our way over choppy waters to the breathtaking Whitsundays -- precariously armed with a Nikon D810 and some freshly imbibed know-how no less.
A trip to the Whitsundays is a feast for the eyes, with pristine blue waters sharply contrasted against vast expanses of the whitest sand you’ll ever see. Bruce reminds me that the sand can be used to shine bling. I write that down in my copybook.
As a learner, I already start seeing the complexities of translating the magic realness of this place to pixels. Lucky I paid attention on Day 1 and know that a higher aperture means a lower f number and on a particularly bright day one must turn the ISO down and… wait what?
Help arrives swiftly and with a smile in the form of David Oliver. I am once again explained the fundamentals of photography and cheat code to the appropriate camera settings. The mist ascends yet again and I take some landscape shots with a 70mm and some portraits with a 50mm.
Photo: Megha Kehar
The following day we are handed our next mission, which is to shoot weddings and newborns. Much to our surprise, the crew has organised a fake wedding at a little chapel in the resort. Bruce Pottinger shows up dressed as a fake bishop while two staff members from the Reef View Hotel gingerly make an appearance as bride and groom. Predictably, much hilarity ensues and plenty of laughs are had by all.
Nice day for a fake wedding. Photo: Megha Kehar
Claire Oliver effortlessly leads the cavalcade through the many intricate nuances, as the fake wedding plays out in real time.
From here-comes-the-bride shot to the giving-away shot to the clinking-of-champagne-glasses shot, we learn how to navigate through the emotionally charged atmosphere of a wedding while ensuring no ethereal moments are missed.
I once again switch to my trusty old steed and a 70mm zoom lens to take a few candid shots of our pretend couple from afar. Rumour has it that the two have been on a few dates since then. The ultimate Benjamin Button of romance.
Photo: Megha Kehar
Day 4. I wake up early as this is the glorious day we fly over the Whitsundays in doorless choppers to try our (sweaty) hand at a bit aerial photography. Hamilton Island from a height is an aquamarine smorgasbord of crystal blue waters and tiny islands.
Photo: Megha Kehar
Occasionally you catch a cloud sitting pretty on the summit of an island or a yacht creating beautiful “brain” patterns through the water. Despite a tiny bit of buffeting, I manage to hold on tight to my camera and the 70mm comes out to play again. There’s safety in numbers but admittedly I am pretty pleased with the majority of my shots. My penchant for seeing patterns and blades of grass finally pays off.
Photo: Megha Kehar
Photo: Megha Kehar
The new Nikon D810 DLSR is available now. For stockists and more information visit mynikonlife.com.au