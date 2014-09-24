So you think you’re an amateur photographer...

My photos can be a bit arbitrary. From snapping abstract patterns at the Kings Cross terminal to shooting blades of grass in the sand, my artistic liberty is a solid 8 out of 10 on the misguided bravado scale.

So when I was offered a chance to take part in a photography workshop in Hamilton Island, my self-awareness dutifully egged me on in its direction.

No sooner had I arrived at the airport than the realisation that this was no amateur affair started to seep in. Here I found myself amidst shutterbugs who had flown in from near and far, carrying expensive equipments and robust opinions on mirrorless cameras vs DSLRs.

I later discovered that over its 11-year lifespan, the Nikon I am Away photography workshop had become something of an institution in the little resort Island. The course itself is run by Australian Grand Masters of Photography David Oliver and Peter Eastway, with additional support from technical expert Bruce Pottinger and renowned wedding photographer Claire Oliver -- all very affable characters with a finely tuned sense of camaraderie.

We get into the thick of it fairly quickly as the four-day workshop kicks off with some heavy-duty low down on camera equipment and techniques, covering everything from shutter speed and aperture size to hyperfocal focusing and histograms.





Photo: Megha Kehar





Next morning, we ferry our way over choppy waters to the breathtaking Whitsundays -- precariously armed with a Nikon D810 and some freshly imbibed know-how no less.

A trip to the Whitsundays is a feast for the eyes, with pristine blue waters sharply contrasted against vast expanses of the whitest sand you’ll ever see. Bruce reminds me that the sand can be used to shine bling. I write that down in my copybook.

As a learner, I already start seeing the complexities of translating the magic realness of this place to pixels. Lucky I paid attention on Day 1 and know that a higher aperture means a lower f number and on a particularly bright day one must turn the ISO down and… wait what?

Help arrives swiftly and with a smile in the form of David Oliver. I am once again explained the fundamentals of photography and cheat code to the appropriate camera settings. The mist ascends yet again and I take some landscape shots with a 70mm and some portraits with a 50mm.



