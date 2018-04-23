Spicy ANZAC biscuits

Serves 20

Preparation time: 25 minutes prep

Cooking time: 8-10 minutes cook

Ingredients

85g porridge oat

85g desiccated coconut

85g sultanas

100g plain flour

100g caster sugar

100g butter, plus extra butter for greasing

1 tbsp golden syrup

2 tsp Tabasco pepper sauce

2 tbsp hot water

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method

1. Pre-Heat fan assisted oven to 160C.

2. Put the oats, raisins, coconut, flour and sugar in a bowl.

3. Melt the butter in a small pan and stir in the golden syrup, tabasco sauce and water.

4. Add the bicarbonate of soda and mix well.

5. Add the liquid to the bowl and mix together well until all the ingredients are combined.

6. Using a dessert spoon, spoon the mixture onto a buttered baking sheet. Leave about

2.5cm in-between each spoonful to allow room for spreading.

7. Bake in batches for 8-10 mins until golden.

8. Place the cooked biscuits onto a wire rack to cool.

Notes

Recipe created for TABASCO's 150th anniversary by Gary Evans, International Corporate Chef for TABASCO.