WATCH: Spider crawls out of woman’s ear

An innocent nap has turned into a nightmare for a woman in India after doctors found a spider buried in her ear.

Lekshmi had been suffering from an odd, tingling headache, and bad pain in her ear, when she decided to see a doctor.

To her sheer and utter horror, they didn’t find an infection or an irregular build up of wax, but rather a LIVE SPIDER that had decided to make the inside of her ear its new home.

The tiny critter was still moving around in there and had to be coaxed out by the doctor – urgh!

Apparently it crawled in there after Lekshmi fell asleep on her porch.

“I was terrified as I could feel movement of a creature in my ear,” she said, according to The Sun.

“The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me.

“I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear.”

Yikes, we would be petrified too!

But the most horrific part of all this isn’t the hair-raising video, but the fact that bugs crawling into people’s ears isn’t as rare as you might think!

