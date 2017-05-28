Stunning Aurora Australis Shines Over Queenstown

Aurora hunters were treated to a wonderful light show on Sunday, May 29 when the Aurora Australis filled the skies above the south island in New Zealand.

Che McPherson rushed to Coronet Peak, which overlooks Queenstown, and said he was in “total awe” of the display.

“[This] aurora was a little different to the ones I’ve seen before,” McPherson said. “This was beautifully dancing as it lit up the sky, with the most intense green I have seen from any aurora.”

Director of the Space Weather Section at the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand said the community in New Zealand is a rapidly growing movement.

“The aurora-hunting community is growing at an unprecedented rate,” McNamara told Newshub, adding budding photographers should learn the etiquette for shooting in crowded areas so as not to spoil other aurora fan’s photos.

“It is a fun hobby and it can be addictive, but it can in some cases put people off really quickly if they’re not using their senses.” Credit: Pixel Peeps/Che McPherson via Storyful