VIDEO: How to get big eyebrows

Long gone is the trend for pencil-thin, arched eyebrows. Instead we love a well-kept, bold brow that frames the face, just like the eyebrows of the former Kate Middleton.

If you want to know how to get fuller eyebrows, watch this video.

