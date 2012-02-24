Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Surgeon father performs breast enlargement on his own daughter

Cosmetic surgeon Michael Niccole, from California, gave his daughter Brittani the implants for her 18th birthday. Three years later when she was a week away from turning 21 he gave her a nose job.

Dr Niccole told ABC’s ‘20/20’ programme that he was unfazed by performing surgery on his family members, saying he regularly administers Botox injections to his daughter Charm’s armpits to prevent perspiration.

Dr Niccole first performed surgery on Charm, 23, when she was just 10, to change her bellybutton from an ‘outie’ into an ‘innie’.

Brittani Niccole, now 23 and working in Las Vegas as a model, told journalist Barbara Walters that she had always wanted larger breasts to increase her self esteem.

The Niccole family’s story will air as part of ‘The Cutting Edge’, a special investigation by '20/20' into cosmetic surgery in the US, which is becoming increasingly popular. According to the American Society for Plastic Surgeons, 14 million cosmetic procedures were carried out in the US in 2011.

‘The Cutting Edge’, which airs on Friday night in the US, also tells the story of an 83-year old woman who underwent a breast augmentation, and reveals the latest in cosmetic surgery and enhancement procedures, a booming industry.

Related Links

Model's hand disfigured in Photoshop disaster

GALLERY: Hot trend: bright pink lips

Video: How to pluck your eyebrows