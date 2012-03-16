Secret to great colour

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Wayne Q and A

What’s the best thing about your job?

That are no two days ever a like and the ability to talk and connect with people from all walks of life and all difference backgrounds that want me to make them look and feel beautiful.



What do you love most about working with colour?

I love working with colour as it can have a complete transformation not only from the way a person looks but also the way they feel. There is something quite seductive about being a blonde and something very sexy about being a red head and of course don’t forget the brunette - always trustworthy and classic like Audrey Hepburn.



Tell us about O&M

I come to work with O&M and helped to form the range from start to present with the recent evolution of the Original CCT. The point of difference is that it allows you to not only keep the hair in great condition but it also allows you to be as creative with colour. There are no limitations! I feel it is really important to not only look after the hairdresser’s health but, also the health of clients. Being a free from Paraphenylenediamine, resorcinol and anomia we considering all aspects of health and why shouldn't we.

What’s your favourite product from the range?

My favourite product is O&M’s Pearl Lighter in white. It is a 100% ammonia free powder lighter which means I can get hair blonde whilst still considering the condition.

Any celebrity followers?

Miranda Kerr, Sophie Monk

Best Oscar hair?

Rose Byrne really rocked the red carpet with her sleek polished bob. Great colour, great cut and great finish.

How can we re-create the look at home?

Rose’s colour was enhanced and given the mirror like finish by putting the liquid CCT in a 4/0 Brown over her dry hair and processed for half an hour to produce super glossy hair. Styling her hair we would spray with some Atonic using a small amount of hold and a heat protectant in it. Then use Frizzy Logic on the ends of her hair and create a roll-a-brush blow out making sure her ends are turned under. To finish and set the look we would spray with the Original Queenie which meant her hair had hold but still moved.

Most requested hair colour as spotted on celebs?

Most requested has been ballyage as per Jennifer Garner or our own homegrown Jennifer Hawkins. The direction that colour is now moving onto is a more blended form of ballyage where we would put one of our liquid CCT's over in a shade closer to their natural colour to create a more subtle and almost ombre like effect and finish on the ends.

Most offensive celebrity hair cut/colour?

At the moment, Katy Perry. Even though her hair is a fashion forward colour it just has no shine or gloss to it. It looks washed out and faded. It doesn't look red carpet ready it looks like its ready to be re-coloured.

Hot colour trends for Autumn/Winter?

One of the hottest colour trends we're seeing coming through are cool gold tones like O&M's cool gold brown (4/13) or dark cool gold blonde (6/13). The visual on this is very much of a much of a metallic tone such as a bronze or pewter.



How is a client’s personality important when considering a new colour?

The most important consideration for a clients colour is how much effect they want to put into maintaining it. Anyone can be a brilliant blonde if they maintain it fortnightly. It’s all about dedication. In many cases it is important to take into consideration lifestyle, budget, career etc. - they all play an important part in considering a new colour.

Best way for women to be more experimental with colour?

Start off with a little bit of lightness is always the quickest and easiest way to see and experience a change and is the correct way of doing this. Going dark is a job best left to the professionals and it is not for the weekend, it is for the next few months.

Finally, what’s your quick fix styling tip?

Original Queenie - it can create volume at the roots and can also help dry out slightly oily ends and if all else fails, it is the perfect product to sweep your hair back into a pony tail.

