Celebrity Style with O&M

To create actress Isabelle Lucas’s hairstyle Cameron married her hairstyle with the celebrity’s iconic boho-chic style channeling the “less is more” look. To create Isabelle’s natural, loose and carefree hairstyle, Cameron used O&M’s Atonic thickening spritz to build up volume at the roots and O&M’s Surf Bomb sea salt spray throughout mid-length ends.

Minka Kelly’s hairstyle was transformed using a combination of O&M’s Rootalicious root lift and Surf Bomb sea salt spry on dry hair from roots to end. Hair was then blow-dried in and sectioned with a large tong, shaken through and loosened up. To finish the look, Cameron used O&M’s new hero style product “Original Queenie” to set and hold for lights, camera and action.

Yummy mummy Ashlee Simpson’s sleek, polished but understated cool hairstyle was created using a number of O&M’s hero style products. Using a combination of Frizzy Logic shine serine and K-Gravel texture clay, Cameron was able to sleek back Ashlee’s hair on the left-hand-side. A blend of O&M’s Atonic thickening spritz and Surf Bomb sea salt spray was blasted throughout the right side of Ashlee's look creating texture, locking the final look in with Original Queenie.

