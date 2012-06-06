Get the look - Bella Heathcote

Follow Original Mineral on Twitter: @originalmineral



Use Your Head - Bella Heathcote

"Bella Healthcote is rocking one of this season’s hottest trends - the wedge fringe. This beautiful Aussie girl has stayed true to her roots and has kept golden highlights through her hair. To achieve this colour, use a gentle powder lightener such as O&M’s White Pearl 100% Ammonia free product focusing on fine pieces from crown through to fringe. To give the shine and gloss, it's very important for the fringe, we would place O&M’s Mineral CCT in a semi over all of her hair in a 7/73 golden brunette blonde.

Onto damp hair, comb through a small amount of Frizzy Logic that is the O&M shine serum, then blow-dry starting at the fringe (as we want to keep it smooth and light reflecting) with a round brush. Once all hair is smoothed out, run irons over the hair to give a mirror like reflective finish. Pull hair into a ballerina bun at the back that is achieved by putting the hair into a ponytail, then twisting the hair around itself and holding with a fringe pin. Spray with Original Queenie to keep the hair in place."

-Wayne Lewis, Technical Director for Original & Mineral and Colour Director for Atlantis Hair Salon and Alan Buki, Co-Founder for Original & Mineral and Owner for Atlantis Hair.

