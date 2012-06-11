Get the look - Samara Weaving

Follow Original Mineral on Twitter: @originalmineral



Use Your Head - Samara Weaving

"Samara is the classic blonde bombshell. To achieve her beautiful colour, simply do foils in a Powder Lightener such as O&M's Keratin which strengths while it lightens. Most importantly to keep the hair looking shiny and glossy apply a clear Liquid CCT over all the hair like O&M on a monthly basis which will make sure it will always gives great shine and gloss when photographed.” -Wayne Lewis, Technical Director for Original & Mineral and Colour Director for Atlantis Hair Salon.

"Making sure with a cut like this, your layers are starting at or below chin length, which will perfectly frame the face. To style the hair, a good spray of Rootalicious onto damp hair, then blow out with a round brush to give movement and volume. A great tip to keep this style looking good for longer would be to iron each section, giving it a small amount of kick out at the end but remember before you iron each section, spray with the O&M Atonic thickening spray which has an inbuilt heat protectant. Finish the style with a small amount of Frizzy Logic shine serum pulled through the ends to get rid of any flyaway and perfect the overall look,” -Alan Buki, Co-Founder for Original & Mineral and Owner for Atlantis Hair.

For more information, visit www.originalmineral.com and www.atlantishair.com

