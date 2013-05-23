The rise of the 'high-maintenance' man

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



Does your man spend more time in the mirror than you do?

high maintenance metrosexual drive increase of mens beauty grooming products

Then you’re not alone – according to a study in the UK, 1 in 5 woman say their partner is high maintenance and spends more time in the mirror than they do.

The Daily Mail reports that the rise of the ‘metrosexual’ is leading to a wave of high maintenance men who spend a long time on their looks, won’t leave the house without their hair immaculately styled and who are obsessed with their looks.

The study of 2,000 Brits also found that half of all women have had a boyfriend or husband who was 'high-maintenance' with 19 per cent saying their current partner is difficult to manage.

The way we were – vintage beauty ads

A spokesman for Quidco.com, which commissioned the study, said:

"Traditionally, it's women who are thought to be high-maintenance in a relationship, but it seems men have not only followed in their footsteps, but actually taken over.

"The rise of the metrosexual has led to men taking more pride in their appearance and enjoying the finer things in life more than they ever have before.

"It looks like the days of men not caring about their looks are in the past.”

And while Aussie males may not be quite as looks-obsessed as their British counterparts, (a Gillette study recently revealed that revealed that 90 percent of men stop shaving before the weekend) they are certainly spending more time, and money on their looks than ever before.

Sacha Mayberry, Nivea for Men senior brand manager said that men's category of skin care has experienced significant growth in Australia, thanks to men's grooming becoming more socially acceptable.

RELATED: The internet’s ‘most beautiful’ man – Ahmed Angel

“I think that this greater acceptance about grooming, coupled with the need to look good and the range of products available have all impacted the amount of time and money men are prepared to spend on their looks.”

Sacha, who adds that the most popular product is the Protective Moisturiser with SPF15 and the Sensitive Shave Gel, says that the daily grooming routine of the modern man go far past shaving cream, which was first introduced by Nivea onto the market in Australia in 1922.

They now offer specialist products like eye roll-ons, moisturing balms and face washes, to “address key areas such as moisturising and protecting, hyper-sensitivity, anti-ageing and tired or dull-looking skin.”

RELATED: Why am I losing my hair?

“There certainly has been a rise in the skincare demands of modern men, asking for products that address a wider set of problems.

15 ways you know your man is high maintenance

1. Always late

2. Spends longer in the bathroom than you do

3. Spend a lot of time on their looks/appearance

4. Won't wear anything which isn't branded or designer

5. Always worrying about how they look

6. Refuses to go camping

7. Refuses to use public transport

8. Won't step outside the house without their hair styled

9. Need their home to be spotless

10. Constantly looking in a mirror

11. Will only eat out at 'nice' restaurants

12. Not liking to get dirty

13. Not likely to get sweaty

14. Will only drink bottled water

15. Changes outfits several times a day

What do you think? Are men becoming too high-maintenance? Let us know at the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.