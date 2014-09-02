Photographer out to prove red heads can be sexy too

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

A British photographer wants to show once and for all that male redheads are sexy.

Phoographer out to prove red heads can be sexy too

Thomas Knights, a fashion photographer and music video director, is showcasing a collection of works that depict ginger-haired men in all their glory this month in New York.

Born a natural ginger, Knights says he has experienced firsthand the discrimination that comes with having a copper coiffure.

The 31-year-old says he grew up feeling ashamed of his red roots with the absence of strong red headed males to look up to.

“We have been conditioned to think ginger men are ugly and weak,” he says.

“I wanted to flip this on its head and present the redheaded male as the 'ultimate' alpha male.”

Knights believes men with red hair don’t have the positive role models that females do.

”A male with red hair is not seen as aspirational, culturally speaking, with very few leading men, heroes, action stars or heartthrobs played by men with red hair in Hollywood or on our TV screens,” he explains on the Red Hot 100 website.

He says the jokes about ginger-haired people need to stop.

“While many people may argue calling someone a 'ginga’ or any other 'fun' words for people with red hair is just witty banter, for some of those on the receiving end, the impact to their self esteem is felt much more deeply and can have lasting, detrimental effects at school and way into their adult life. Red Hot is my response to this."

The Red Hot exhibition contains images of 40 alpha males rocking their flaming manes.

It will be displayed at New York’s BOSI gallery from September 3.

Are male redheads sexy? Let us know at the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.

Related:

Ginger-haired model gets last laugh

Nicole Kidman: Beauty evolution

Climate change could wipe out red hair