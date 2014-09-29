How much does Rihanna spend a week on her appearance?

Like Yahoo7 Lifestyle on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

It's been revealed that Rihanna spends $56,000 a week on her appearance.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker reportedly splashes out on a string of experts, including a dermatologist, tanner and personal eyelash technician, to be available whenever she needs them in order to look good around the clock.

A source said: "Her eyelash expert is on call 24/7. It's not unusual for Rihanna to call at 11pm before a night out.

"She gets laser skin tightening, oxygen facials, photo facials, even the infamous vampire facials. It's not just her face, she gets laser treatments on her body too.

"[From her tanner], she gets her thighs contoured using the airbrush tanning and he's also an expert on highlighting her abs too."

As well as paying the dermatologist $11,000 a week to be on call, $5,500 to her lash expert and $1000 a day to the tanner, Rihanna also splurges $2,800 a day having a hair stylist travel the world with her and pays make-up artist Mylah Morales $3,7000 a week.

The source added to LOOK magazine: "She has round-the-clock hair experts. Then there's the actual hair. She only wears human hair that has never been processed - her latest look cost about $7,000. It is her most important accessory.

"Rihanna likes to change her make-up with every outfit and sometimes she'll change up to five times. Mylah is always there to help her make-up and wardrobe coordinate."

