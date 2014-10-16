Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

A model in the US has found a very effective way to encourage more people to listen to classical music.

Model Sara X Mills twerks breasts to Mozart

Sara X Mills has an unusual talent: she can twerk her breasts in time to Mozart's famous Eine kleine Nachtmusik.

A video showing the tattooed model twerking her boobs (or "bwerking") to the Mozart composition has gone viral, with over 9 million views on YouTube so far.

Sara X, who describes herself as "a tall tattooed weirdo with an offbeat sense of humour", refutes claims that she has used trickery to make her oddly compelling video.

The only fake thing in the clip are her boobs. "No strings attached just plenty of silicone," she explains in the video's blurb.

