No-one can accuse comic legend Roseanne Barr of not having a sense of humour.

What happened to Roseanne Barr's face?!

The 62-year-old performer scared the heck out of the Internet when she posted a series of post-cosmetic procedure selfies on Twitter this week.

Worried fans were relieved to discover that the comedian had suffered nothing more serious that a non-surgical chemical peel.

PHOTOS: 11 times plastic surgery went too far

Always one to court controversy, the comedian joked that her gruesome countenance was the consequence of "tussling Cosby", a reference to the serious allegations of rape currently levelled at 77-year-old comic Bill Cosby

She returned to safer territory with a later tweet, likening her face to an "overcooked turkey".

While most Hollywood celebs who are advancing in years are at pains to deny all accusations that they routinely undergo cosmetic procedures to stay looking young, Roseanne is clearly not fussed that the whole world knows she likes a chemical peel now and then.

Say hello at the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.

Related:

René Zellweger's transformed face sparks Twitter storm

PHOTOS: Celebrity plastic surgery fails

10 things to consider before getting breast implants