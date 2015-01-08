Reality TV Star: I Got A Nose Job Because Of Online Bullying

Television personality Jillian Harris has revealed that she got a nose job after she was the victim of online bullying.

In a blog post published on her site entitled, ’10 things I learnt from reality TV’, the Bachelorette star admitted that she got rhinoplasty after she was told she was fat, ugly, and stupid, and had a "hot dog nose".

Harris, a trained interior decorator who currently appears on Love It or List It Vancouver, has no hard feelings for those behind the cruel online taunts.

“Some people are mean,” she wrote. “I’ve found the best way to cope with this is to just feel sorry for them. Think about it…how many emotionally wonderful people will jump onto the old world wide web and lash out at someone they have never met?”

Harris’ positive outlook extends to her new look. “I love my new nose and am thankful for what it taught me!!!!” she enthused.

The Canadian TV star is not the first celebrity to admit getting plastic surgery after being criticised for their appearance.

In 2014, Daniela Ospina, the wife of Colombian footballer James Rodriguez, underwent cosmetic surgery after soccer fans called her ugly and a “transvestite”.