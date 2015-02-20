In Defence Of Kate Middleton's Hair

In case you missed it, the internet went a little crazy this morning over Kate Middleton's hair (yes, you read that correctly).

The Duchess was photographed with grey locks peeking out the back of her hairstyle this week, leading a number of media outlets to highlight the fact that Middleton is...well, just like the rest of us.

At seven months pregnant, Middleton has opted to forgo the hair dye and embrace her natural colour, which at 33, also involves a few grey hairs (and is totally normal BTW).

Now, a number of irate fans have rightfully jumped to Middleton's defence on Twitter:

"Kate Middleton has grey hair?! Next you're going to tell me she suffers from other normal, human characteristics," posted @EmmaCLJones, while another user added sarcastically, "With her greying roots Kate Middleton has let herself down and more importantly Britain down. I think a quiet divorce is her only option now."

It's disappointing to see a story such as this one rear its head, but sometimes, we're just glad for the people of the internet.

