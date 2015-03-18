There’s no doubt beauty looks have changed remarkably in the past 100 years.

Mesmerising Video of 100 Years of Beauty in Korea

But one model, who has already created two videos of Western beauty trends over the last century, has turned her focus to Korea.

In the Cut Video, a team of hair and makeup artists transform Tiffany into the typical look of each decade, beginning back in 1910.

But what makes this video even more fascinating is the impact of history on physical appearances.

Although the beauty trends are the same up until the 1950s, the social norms become very different once the country splits into North and South Korea.

Watch the full video here.