There’s no doubt Kendall Jenner has a model complexion.

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Rarely Seen Freckles

But on Sunday, the brunette beauty shared a snap that showed off her rarely seen speckled complexion.

The 19-year-old rising fashion star shared the makeup free shot on her Instagram account.

On full display were her sprinklings of freckles across her nose and cheeks.

It was refreshing to see the eldest daughter of Bruce and Kris Jenner, who has signed on as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans and Estee Lauder, has pigmentation just like the rest of us.

Boasting more than 24 million followers on Instagram, it wasn’t long before the post racked up more than one million likes.

Will her post spark a fake freckle trend with fans drawing on their own?

At least it will be much less dangerous than the Kylie Jenner lip trend.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.