Colours! They’re crazy, aren’t they?

This Girl’s Colour-Changing Hair Is #TheDress All Over Again

Technically, colours are little more than derivatives from the spectrum of light interacting in the eye with the spectral sensitivities of the light receptors (amen, Wikipedia) - but they’ve been causing quite a stir on the Internet, particularly of late.

In February, there was The Dress. Was it white and gold, or black and blue? The world was torn with indecision. (It was black and blue, though I still don’t see it.)

And now, it’s… The Hair!

Sabrina Abu-Obeid, a 24-year-old Floridian, had recently dyed her hair “violet” when her boyfriend, DJ, noticed that the purple shade looked quite different depending on the lighting. Sometimes it was a blue-tinted lavender; other times, it veered towards fuchsia.

To prove his point, Deej shot a brief video of Sabrina’s chameleon-esque coif, which has now gone viral.

It’s not *quite* as compelling as The Great Dress Debate - since we’re all watching the transformation take place before our eyes - but even so: How is this happening?

Colours, man. COLOURS.