'Human Ken Doll' dies after battle with cancer

A man known as the ‘human ken doll’ has died after a five-month battle with leukaemia.

Celso Santebañes, 20, was a Brazilian model most famous for spending over $50,000 AUD on cosmetic surgery to make him look more like Ken, the boyfriend of toy company Mattel’s iconic Barbie.

He died from complications after contracting pneumonia at the Federal University of Uberlandia Clinical Hospital in Brazil. After being diagnosed in January, Santebañes spoke of placing less of a priority on his looks. “For me that doesn’t matter,” he told the Latin Times. “What matters is my health now, and I will fight for it.”

Santebañes began his transformation after winning a model contest at 16, and earned fame in his country after being spotted on a talk show in Sao Paolo. He had a number of dramatic cosmetic procedures including four operations on his nose, chin and jaw – plus silicon implants in his chest.

“This is so magical,” he told a Brazilian newspaper after being discovered. “People are sometimes frightened by the way I look, and stop me to say how much I look like a doll. I do suffer a lot of prejudice. But the world is full of judgmental people, I don’t care.”

Before his death, Santebañes had a full range of toy dolls based on him.

His father, Celia Borges, told the media: “When he was starting to fulfil his dreams, he discovered his illness and his dreams were interrupted… He had plans but God had others.”