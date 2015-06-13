The Dangerous New Belly Button Challenge That Is Sweeping The Internet

Ok then, have a quick go yourself, how'd you do? Yeah us neither.

The Dangerous New Challenge That Is Sweeping The Internet

By now you've probably heard of 'The Belly Button Challenge' - or at least seen strange photos popping up in your feed of people contorting themselves to try and reach their belly button from behind.

In the latest ridiculous #trend to go viral, people are trying to touch their belly button from behind to determine if they need to lose weight or not - because 'science' says so.

The craze, which originated in China on Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter), has quickly gone viral, and if you are successful - whilst simultaneously taking a selfie of yourself doing so - then you are deemed 'slim enough'.

Or double jointed, no?

But if not, then you need to lose weight, because science. But wait, what if I have short arms?

According to the Daily Mail the absurd trend has already generated over 130 million hits since Wednesday, with some Chinese celebrities even getting in on the action.

However the challenge raises major concerns surrounding unhealthy body image and despite claims it's based on a scientific report, (which our googling was as yet unable to find...) the challenge can prove to have potentially damaging effects.

Whilst most people take on the challenge as a bit of a laugh, according to the US National Eating Disorder Association program director Claire Mysko, it may have harmful effects, 'especially for those struggling with disordered eating'.

“Social media challenges like these can stoke comparison and body insecurity,” Mysko told ABC News.

“We advocate for body positivity challenges, which are empowering and encourage self-expression, not self-criticism.”

Jolene Tan, senior manager at Aware, an organisation in Singapore that champions women’s rights, also spoke to the BBC about the potentially harmful trend.

"Quirky poses and pictures can be fun but, sometimes, they also become expressions of competitiveness or insecurity," she said.

"We need to do more to promote acceptance of diversity in women's bodies," she adds.

So pop that shoulder back in it's socket and forget you ever heard about the Belly Button Challenge we say.