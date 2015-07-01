Harnaam Kaur has polycystic ovary syndrome.

The Bearded Lady's Now a Bearded Bride

As a kid, she started growing facial hair - the disorder can cause hormonal imbalances - but following years of waxing, tweezing, and threading, she gave up and accepted her beard.

She’s since become a body-positive and anti-bullying activist with a popular blog and vlogging channel.

And recently, she posed in a bridal photo shoot, showing off how chic a beard can look on a wedding day.

“I stopped self harming and I have now fallen in love with the elements on my body that people may call ‘flaws,’” Kaur, who’s from Slough in England, told Rock ‘N Roll Bride, of the look book for wedding dress brand Cutting Edge Brides. “I love my beard, my stretch marks and my scars.”

In one of the images, Kaur wore a lace midi dress with a full tulle skirt.

The dress was on-trend and showed off her tattoos and chest hair.

She carried a bouquet of flowers with hydrangeas and had a corsage pulled up to her mid-arm.

But the best part of her look was the fact that she accessorised her beard.

Following in the facial hair footsteps of many Brooklyn hipsters before her, Kaur put flowers in her beard.

While the trend gained popularity last year on Tumblr after the blog “Will It Beard” took off, inspiring Yuppie dudes to try it out and trend pieces to follow suit, hippies in the 1970s used to do the same.

Kaur also added a bonnet with a Queen Anne’s lace flower crown. It was an innovative way to add femininity to an otherwise masculine quirk.

“We are all imperfectly perfect,” she said.

“I wanted to show society that beauty isn’t just about looking a certain way, we are all so different and we should all celebrate our individuality.”

RELATED: Bearded lady gives bullies what-for