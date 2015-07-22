Every woman has days that they look in the mirror and don’t love what they see.

#ProjectWomenKIND: 5 Plus-Sized Models on How They Learned to Love Their Bodies

However, those days (or months or years) of feeling bad about yourself, of not feeling food enough, can truly take their toll.

Hashtag #ProjectWomanKIND is a video empowerment series that aims to inspire women to love their bodies. According to the group’s YouTube page, the project “is about challenging ideals, inspiring healthy attitudes and smashing down society’s narrow definitions of what it means to be truly beautiful.”

Each of the five individual videos features plus-sized models talking candidly about overcoming insecurities, fat-shaming, the pressure to diet, and ultimately coming out the other side to a body positive place.

The clips feature models Jessica Vander Leahy, Stefania Ferrario, Olivia Langdon, Sophie Sheppard, and Margaret Macpherson sharing their stories with the hopes that women will realise that confidence is something everyone struggles with.

“PWK believes giving women a platform to speak candidly on all body image issues can only result in an openness to further accept the unique qualities that make up each of us and the sooner we accept that, the better off we will be.”

Plus-sized model Margaret Macpherson is open about the struggles she’s faced.

“Of course media plays a role. I hated my body I hated everything about it, “MacPherson reveals. “I’ve tried everything, extreme exercising not eating, eating absolutely everything. But it’s amazing when you are unhappy you get the worst results…Now that I am like ‘Eh, your body is your body’ that’s when you see the best results.”

Macpherson who radiates confidence and is a popular model in Australia, admits that “I love my body but it has taken a really long time to get to that stage.” However she realises now in her mid twenties, that her plus-sized figure has never held her back from anything she’s wanted, her career as a model - or her love life.

“Everyone has cellulite and you do get self conscious about it, but I have never been kicked out of the bedroom! I really think for men confidence is the key,” Macpherson states. I really think for men, confidence is the key.”

Announcing the video on her Facebook page MacPherson summed up the concept behind the series perfectly.

“Be happy with who you are and love your insecurities because as you grow that’s what’s going to make you and really differentiate you from the group.”