Acid attack survivor films beauty tutorials to raise awareness

Reshma is just like any other beauty blogger: she loves red lipstick and her eyeliner tutorial is on point. But there's just one catch: Reshma is an acid attack survivor.

Last year, her brother-in-law threw sulfuric acid in her face while she was visiting Northern India to take an exam.

As a result, she not only suffered severe burns and disfigurement, she also lost her left eye.

Unfortunately, Reshma's experience is not uncommon in India, with up to 1,000 girls victim to such attacks each year.

"To explain in layman terms, anyone can go and purchase toilet-cleaning acids without any questions asked, and for just Rs 100 [$1.50] or less for a litre," the BBC reports.

In protest of the ready availability of acid in India, Reshma has bravely made a beauty tutorial that starts off much like any other - but finishes with a plea for viewers to sign the 'Make Love Not Scars' petition, which seeks to ban the over-the-counter sale of acid.

You can help her cause by signing the petition to stop the sale of acid here.