Sephora Opens Second Store In Australia

The beauty mecca is situated right beside shopping giants H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, on level two of the centre.

It's set to bring all the traditional Sephora offerings including designated ‘beauty worlds’ of makeup, skincare, haircare, bath and body, fragrance, nails, brows and accessories.

Sephora opened it's first store in Australia in Sydney's CBD last year, however the Macquarie shop will differ from its Pitt St counterpart, in that it will be across one level only.

Sephora Australia Country Manager, Libby Amelia said: “We are so excited to be launching our second store in this country and finally bring Sephora to the beauty lovers of North Ryde in Sydney.”

The beauty empire will add to its list of brands available, by including another three exclusives; June Jacobs, Studio Ten and Aromatherapy Associates.