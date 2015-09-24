Liv Tyler: 'It’s Not Fun When You See Things Start To Change'

She may be one of the mosts stunning actresses in Hollywood but Liv Tyler has revealed the strain of getting older in Hollywood.

Appearing on the cover of More magazine, the 38-year-old mother-of-two, showcased her timeless beauty while discussing the difficulty in securing acting roles since she entered her thirties.

"38 is a crazy number. It’s not fun when you see things start to change," she said.

"When you’re in your teens or twenties, there is an abundance of ingénue parts which are exciting to play.

"But at [my age], you’re usually the wife or the girlfriend, a sort of second-class citizen."

The raven-haired beauty is mother to Milo, ten and seven-month-old Sailor.

Tyler, who is famously the daughter of rocker Steven Tyler, divorced Milo's father in 2008 but found love again with David Gardener, who is rumoured to be her fiance.

Speaking out how her body changed during pregnancy, she told Marie Claire it was quite a shock.

"Pregnancy made me just think "wow" about the female body," she said.

"It's a huge transformation and things are never quite the same, but you feel proud of your scars."

The star said she works out with celebrity trainer David Kirsch but still worries about the wrinkles that are creeping up around her eyes,